Troopers being honored for saving boy in Boardman

Two Ohio State Troopers will be recognized today after saving a boy during their lunch break at Chick-fil-A in Boardman.

Troopers Dan Deluca and his partner Ben Miller were at the busy restaurant in November when Deluca noticed a boy who ran to his mom clutching his chest and neck area.

Deluca went over to check on the child to see if he needed help.

Miller performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the 11-year-old.

The patrol will honor the two at a ceremony this afternoon at the Ohio Highway Patrol's Canfield post.