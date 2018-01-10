FBI involved in investigation at homes of Braking Point owner

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were at several homes of the former owner of Braking Point Recovery Center Wednesday morning.

FBI spokesperson Vicki Anderson told 21 News that agents are continuing to follow up on an investigation that began several months ago revolving around Braking Point's owner, and area businessman, Ryan Sheridan.

Agents seized several vehicles from Sheridan's home in Girard, including a DeLorean similar to the one in the popular movie Back to the Future, and a car made to resemble the Batmobile.

At this time it is not clear which departments the investigators are from. However, in a previous raid on Braking Point Recovery Centers and Sheridan's home in Leetonia, the FBI, HHS, DEA, IRS, the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unite, and the Ohio Pharmacy Board were involved.

At that time investigators told 21 News that the investigation had been on-going for more than two years.

Anderson said that they cannot comment on the nature of the search, however, she said that the matter of Sheridan's Braking Point Recovery Center's continues to be under investigation.

It's unclear at this time why the vehicles are being seized.

In October, Braking Point Recovery Center received a notice of suspension of payments from the Ohio Department of Medicaid. It said a "credible allegation of fraud exists based on evidence that the company is allowing a physician to dispense Suboxone without the proper authorization from the Drug Enforcement Administration."

The notice prohibited Braking Point from providing their services to Medicaid customers.

Sheridan is also known in the community for development efforts in and around Youngstown. Sheridan has also gained notoriety as a philanthropist, traveling the world and raising money for the Valley's Rich Center for Autism.

Calls to Sheridan's attorneys on Wednesday morning have not yet been returned.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.