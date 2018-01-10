Newton Twp. woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $60,000 from deaf parents

A Trumbull County woman awaits sentencing, after admitting to stealing nearly $60,000 from her deaf parents, in what prosecutors say was an "elaborate ruse."

30-year-old Jessica DeMarco pleaded guilty on Tuesday after she was indicted in September for one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

DeMarco was released from jail to await her sentencing, which is expected to take place after a pre-sentencing investigation.

The charge carries a sentence of a possible two to eight years in prison, something that Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman says her parents, who were the victims of her scheme, are opposed to.

Prosecutor Wildman says DeMarco developed a thought out plan and used it to drive her parents into financial hardship.

According to Wildman, DeMarco was involved in a serious car crash, which resulted in some injuries.

DeMarco then allegedly began to send her parents letters, claiming to be from attorney's offices, legal services, and even judges stating that their daughter would be receiving large sums of money as settlements for the crash.

Wildman says the letters then suggested that DeMarco's parents should loan her large sums of money.

The prosecutor's office said the victims reached the point where they were in legal trouble because of their finances, which is when they reached out to investigators.

Prosecutor Wildman says investigators discovered that over the course of eight months, DeMarco had stolen nearly $60,000. However, he says that her parents have repeatedly asked the judge to keep her out of prison.

Prosecutor Wildman says DeMarco has been out of jail; since her parents helped her post a $20,000 in December.

A judge is expected to hand down DeMarco's sentence in 4-6 weeks.