Humane Society of Mercer County asking for community help

The Humane Society of Mercer County is reaching out to the community, asking for donations.

With a recent cold snap in the weather, humane agents are fielding dozens of calls a day, traveling dozens of miles across the county, trying to save animals lives.

It's a task that humane agents say is worth it. But it's a costly task.

Saving a single animal can mean thousands of dollars in veterinary bills. Officials say that about 98% of all donations to the Humane Society go toward paying for vet bills for animals that are rescued.

Then there are the humane agents that put in the miles, hard-work, and sometimes tears to make sure the rescues are complete.

For the Humane Society of Mercer County, most of the grunt work falls to three volunteers- investigative agents who have families and full-time jobs, aside from their work with the society.

"We have three of the hardest working humane officers that don't even get paid right now," said Marti Grata, a representative of the Humane Society.

According to Grata, the humane agents don't get paid for their efforts, supplies, or even for gas spent traveling from call to call.

The focus of the fundraiser is to help the Humane Society absorb the costs associated with rescues.

Grata says that the Humane Society of Mercer County was the first humane society in the state of Pennsylvania, has the largest area to cover per humane agent, and is the only humane agency in the state that doesn't have its own home.

It's an effort that Grata says relies on community support. Which is why the Humane Society has started a fundraiser- "Donate a Dollar for a Dog (or cat or guinea pig or...)"

"People think $1, oh what will that do. You'd be surprised what we could do with one dollar," said Grata.

"It's money," she went on. "It's just change. But it makes a difference."

So far, Grata says 13 businesses have jumped on board to host a donation jar at their front desks in order to collect donations for the Mercer County Humane Society.

The jars can be found at Jim's Automotivee & Towing, King's Automotive, Banjak Heating & Cooling, Greenville Veterinary Clinic, David Young Veterinary Clinic, Hillcrest-Flynn Pet Funeral Home & Crematory, La Isla Mexiacan Restaurant, Elite EMS, Lindy's at the Beach, Penn-OH Veterinary Hospital, and Young's Martial Arts.

The Humane Society is still looking for businesses to host a jar at their front desk. Anyone who is interested can contact the Mercer Humane Society.

It's something that Grata says will make a huge difference in the lives of animals around the county.

"If we all love animals as much as we say we do, if every person could just donate $1, we could do so much," she said.

Grata says the Humane Society is also always in need of volunteers, places to keep animals, cleaning supplies like dish soap, bleach, gloves, etc.

