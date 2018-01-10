Republican candidate enters race for Trumbull County commissioner seat

A Republican candidate announces she's running for Trumbull County Commissioner.

Mary Williams says it's time for a fresh face in the seat currenlty held by Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Williams serves as a Lakeview school board member and is active in the community. She's also a member of the Trumbull County Senior Levy Advisory Council.

She says the balance of power in the county's politics is too one-sided.

"For centuries we've had basically one political system here, we need a fresh face with some fresh ideas and that's going to make people that are in leadership positions work harder," Williams said.

Williams accuses a current commissioner of abusing his influence to get his friends and family in positions within the county.

She believes bringing voters options at the ballot box will be beneficial.

"Competition is great, competition is best for the consumer, that's who wins in this," she said.

She wants to bring innovative and progressive changes to the business and the education communities within the county. The so called "brain drain" is something she's interested in working to prevent as many young locally educated students with skills leave the area for jobs.

"I'm a mother, I've raised two kids, I want my kids here, I want my kid's kids here, I want to see other families do that as well and I want to see them flourish," she said.