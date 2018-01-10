Mill Creek announces completion of new parking lot in Sebring - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SEBRING, Ohio -

A new 20-vehicle aggregate parking lot is now complete at the Sebring Woods facility in Mill Creek Metroparks.

The new parking lot is located on North Johnson Road in Sebring and now provides access to a 0.7-mile primitive hiking trail loop.

Officials say the new parking lot will provide easier access to Sebring Woods, at the intersection of Courtney Road and North Johnson Road.

Sebring Woods consists of forest wetlands, fish creek, the Mahoning River and hiking trail loops.

