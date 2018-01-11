Bloodied child tells YPD: 'Mommy did this'

“Mommy did this. Mommy hit me!” That was the reply from a seven-year-old girl when Youngstown police officers asked her why her face, arms, and clothing were covered in blood, according to a police report.

Police were called to a home on Winchester Avenue on Youngstown's West Side Wednesday night where someone reported that a woman was beating her own daughter.

A witness accused 24-year-old Stephanie Stevens of striking her daughter in the face and repeatedly slapping the girl's face and head.

The witness told police she grabbed the girl and brought her into another room to keep her away from her mother.

Stevens, who told police what happened to her daughter was an accident, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of endangering children.

Mahoning County Children Services sent a representative to the home.

The girl and her siblings were turned over to the care of a relative.

The report does not indicate that the child required any medical attention.