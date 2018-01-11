Warren teen accused of raping 11 and 9-year-old girls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren teen accused of raping 11 and 9-year-old girls

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A sixteen-year-old Warren boy is accused of raping two girls, ages 11 and nine.

According to a police report, Nathan Chillog was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Warren Police and Trumbull County Children's Services.

The Summit St. NW youth was booked into the juvenile justice center on two counts of rape.

The report names the alleged victims. However, 21 News does not identify victims of sexual assaults.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms