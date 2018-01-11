Warren Police investigate drive-by shooting

Warren police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night.

Police say they received reports of a male who was just shot on School Street. When police arrived, they found a male standing on the sidewalk holding the left side of his chest.

According to the police report, the victim reported he was walking on Prospect Street and turned west on Atlantic Street where he was approached by three males in a dark vehicle.

The victim told police he approached the vehicle. Police reports state the rear passenger said "what's up?" as he lifted a handgun and pointed it towards the victim.

Police say the victim reportedly turned to run, when one of the males fired a shot.

Reports state the victim suffered from a single shot wound on the left side of his chest.

The victim allegedly does not know who was in the vehicle.

Warren police are investigating.