Winter Storm To Create Very Difficult Travel Friday, Friday Night

Friday will start warm with temperatures in the 50s but a dramatic change is on the way. readings will plummet during the midday hours, resulting in rain freezing on surfaces for much of the afternoon. The freezing rain will mix with and change to sleet in most spots by early evening.

Sleet will change to snow Friday evening and snow can fall heavily at times overnight. This will make for very difficult conditions on the roads and travel should be avoided if possible. Snow will accumulate an average of 4-8 inches. There might be more than 8 inches in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Snow is expected to taper off by daybreak Saturday

The weekend will feature some sunshine but it will be quite cold. Accumulating snow is likely to return to the Valley Monday afternoon and night.