H.S. basketball games being adjusted for winter weather

With pending weather arriving in the area in the next 24 hours area changes are being made to the high school basketball schedule on Friday, January 12, 2018.

Here are the changes:

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRISTOL VS LORDSTOWN - NO MAKEUP DATE ANNOUNCED

WARREN JFK & TRINITY - NO MAKEUP DATE ANNOUNCED

KENNEDY CATHOLIC VS JAMESTOWN - JANUARY 18

SLIPPERY ROCK VS HICKORY - SATURDAY

MCDONALD VS LOWELLVILLE - NO MAKEUP DATE ANNOUNCED

HUBBARD VS JEFFERSON, MAKEUP JANUARY 20

SALEM VS CARROLLTON - MAKEUP FEBRUARY 13

NEWTON FALLS & BROOKFIELD - MAKE UP SATURDAY JANUARY 13 PART OF BOYS & GIRLS DOUBLE HEADER AT 2:30

LISBON VS EAST PALESTINE - MAKEUP FEBRUARY 6

MOONEY VS WARREN HARDING - BEING PLAYED TONIGHT (THURSDAY)

LAKEVIEW VS STRUTHERS - SATURDAY 7:00 PM

CANFIELD VS LAKESIDE - POSTPONED (MAKEUP FEBRUARY 20)

SEBRING VS MINERAL RIDGE POSTPONED UNTIL SATURDAY JANUARY 13

GIRLS: SEBRING VS MINERAL RIDGE 5:00 PM

BOYS: SEBRING VS MINERAL RIDGE 6:30 PM

NILES VS LIBERTY JUNIOR VARSITY AT 5:00 PM, VARSITY TO FOLLOW

HOWLAND VS FITCH - POSTPONED (NO MAKEUP DATE)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WARREN JFK & AQUINAS - NO MAKE UP DATE ANNOUNCED

HICKORY VS ERIE - NO MAKE UP DATE ANNOUNCED