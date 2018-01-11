Former Mercy Co. investment adviser sentenced to 33 months in federal prison

A former investment adviser from Mercer County pleaded guilty to wire fraud and engaging in transactions involving illegally obtained property charges on Wednesday.

48-year-old Jeffrey Lewis of Transfer was sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by a three year supervised release with a restitution of $455,000.

The government said Lewis was a licensed investment advisor from 2004 to 2009, but created a fictitious company in 2015 called Lewis Investments that he used to cheat investors.

According to the bill that outlined the government's case, Lewis convinced one of his former clients to let Lewis handle his investments.

Lewis helped the client open accounts with TD Ameritrade, then transferred $230,000 from the TD Ameritrade account to his personal account to use on personal spending, gambling and the purchase of a new Hummer.