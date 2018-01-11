DeWine speaks out on detox beds, drug education

The state of Ohio recently gave the Valley quarter of a million dollars to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding detox beds.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the opioid crisis impacts more than just those doing drugs.

"We're losing 15 people every day in Ohio who die of an overdose of drugs," DeWine said. "Our children services are bursting at the seams with foster kids. Half the foster kids are there because one or both parents are drug addicts."

DeWine thinks the best way to combat the crisis is to educate Ohioans starting young.

"If we did that, over the long run we are going to make a huge amount of process. We're going to save many lives," he said. "The immediate problem is certainly still there. With not enough beds for people to be detoxed, the biggest detox centers we have today are in our county jails."

This is why many say detox centers will be helpful for the community. Getting those addicted to long-term treatment is different and could be more effective than immediate treatment.

"What happens is someone goes through a 30-day plan and they feel good, moving in the right direction, but then they go back to the neighborhood and back to the same old friends," DeWine said.