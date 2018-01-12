Winter Storm: Conditions coming to your area

People in the Valley are bracing for a variety of weather today, ranging from springlike conditions to the most extreme winter environments.

It's the return of wintery conditions that have prompted many school districts to either close today or schedule an early dismissal.

A complete list of school adjustments may be found here.

At 4 am rain was falling and temperatures were in the upper 50's.

A flood warning was posted for Mercer County until 8:30 am where more than two inches of rain was expected.

Flood watches are in effect until Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana Counties.

At the same time, the entire Valley is under a winter storm warning.

TRUMBULL AND MAHONING COUNTIES

A winter storm warning is in effect from noon today until 10 am Saturday.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with rain changing to freezing rain this afternoon and to snow and sleet by early evening.

Plan on difficult travel conditions and poor visibilities at times along the Ohio Turnpike as well as portions of Interstates 76 and 90.

Total snow accumulations will range from 4 to 8 inches with ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch.

The snow will be the heaviest this evening when snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour.

Northerly winds will increase this afternoon and gusts to 30 mph are likely tonight.

This will cause considerable blowing and drifting leading to low visibilities.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

A winter storm warning is in effect from 4 pm this afternoon until 10 am Saturday.

Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 7 inches should be anticipated.

Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are expected.

MERCER COUNTY

A winter storm warning is in effect for Mercer County from 4 pm this afternoon until 10 am Saturday.

Heavy mixed precipitation expected is expected to create difficult travel conditions with total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch expected.

