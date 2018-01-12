ODOT watching Valley road temps to cue salt trucks - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

ODOT watching Valley road temps to cue salt trucks

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect

The Ohio Department of Transportation says crews will be working twelve-hour shifts in the Valley as long as the winter storm lasts.

According to ODOT, crews will be monitoring the temperature of pavement and begin applying salt when those temperatures near the freezing point.

When it begins to snow, ODOT says its crews will be plowing, salting and using other products to increase the effectiveness of salt at lower temperatures.

The following number of trucks will be on the road according to ODOT:

Mahoning County - 20

Trumbull County - 23

Columbiana County - 17

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Weekend closures and cancellations

    Weekend closures and cancellations

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-01-12 18:37:28 GMT

    The following events or activities are cancelled or closed on the following days:

    More >>

    The following events or activities are cancelled or closed on the following days:

    More >>

  • Valley winter weather parking bans

    Valley winter weather parking bans

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:10 PM EST2018-01-12 17:10:15 GMT

    With a predicted return of winter weather, residents in some Valley communities may be facing some parking restrictions this weekend.

    More >>

    With a predicted return of winter weather, residents in some Valley communities may be facing some parking restrictions this weekend.

    More >>

  • First Energy ready for the storm

    First Energy ready for the storm

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-01-12 17:06:52 GMT
    First Energy tells 21 News they are ready for ice, sleet, snow and whatever this winter storm brings. Mark Durbin a First Energy Spokesman says, "We obviously take the weather very seriously and we have been monitoring the weather situation for the last four days." The electric supplier has two meteorologists on staff and if they can determine that weather is only going to be bad in Ohio then they might be able to use staff from neighboring states to help with any issues. ...More >>
    First Energy tells 21 News they are ready for ice, sleet, snow and whatever this winter storm brings. Mark Durbin a First Energy Spokesman says, "We obviously take the weather very seriously and we have been monitoring the weather situation for the last four days." The electric supplier has two meteorologists on staff and if they can determine that weather is only going to be bad in Ohio then they might be able to use staff from neighboring states to help with any issues. ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms