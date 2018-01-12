ODOT watching Valley road temps to cue salt trucks

The Ohio Department of Transportation says crews will be working twelve-hour shifts in the Valley as long as the winter storm lasts.

According to ODOT, crews will be monitoring the temperature of pavement and begin applying salt when those temperatures near the freezing point.

When it begins to snow, ODOT says its crews will be plowing, salting and using other products to increase the effectiveness of salt at lower temperatures.

The following number of trucks will be on the road according to ODOT:

Mahoning County - 20

Trumbull County - 23

Columbiana County - 17