Valley shoppers line up to stock up before winter storm

The wintry forecast sent valley shoppers to the store early on Friday to get ahead of the weather.

Store managers say customers were waiting when the doors opened in the morning.

"Since we opened at 6 a.m. it's been very very busy, almost like a New Years Eve or Christmas Eve type of excitement and business," said Andy Bell, Manager of the Giant Eagle in Boardman.



The Cornersburg Sparkle Market was also very busy after getting slammed the night before.

"We were low on some stuff this morning but were pretty well stocked up for what I think will be a little more crazy day," Sparkle Assistant Manager Alex Puncekar said.

The most popular items included water, bread, milk and eggs. Lynne Janis of Boardman was getting ingredients to go home and make soup.

"I do not like to drive on icy roads so I'll be ready to settle into my house," said Janis

Marla Bryner was also stocking up in case the snow keeps her home.

"Snacks for the kids, chicken, stuff to make dinner, lots of drinks, breakfast foodstuff, in case we get stuck in the house. I don't know if that's going to happen, but I'm ready," Bryner said.



Some stores are even closing early, including the Cornersburg Sparkle.

"This is the second time in nine years that we've actually had to close early because of the weather," Puncekar said.



With everyone staying in, pizza shops are expecting a lot more deliveries.

"It might be a little longer than our normal thirty minutes to get to you, but we'll still find a way to get to your house," Nick Ludban of Cocca's Pizza said.

Hair and beauty salons say many afternoon customers had canceled appointments.

Even doctors and dentists were calling patients to reschedule Friday appointments so staff members could leave early and beat the weather.

