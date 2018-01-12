Adi optimistic about upcoming meeting

After decades of fighting for the right to stay in the United State, Amer "Al Adi" Othman, the owner of Downtown Circle, was in danger of deportation at the beginning of 2018.

Just days before his scheduled deportation Adi was granted a repreive. The reprieve also came with the stipulation on a follow up meeting which will be held on January 16th.

Although he does not know what this meeting has in store, he is feeling hopeful.

"The decision that was made for me not to travel last Sunday was a positive decision anyways, so from that perspective I think there's something positive coming," says Adi, "I'm hopeful. I hope that things will work out, but you never know".

Adi was just 19-years-old when he moved to the United Sates from Jordan. In 1979 he married his first wife, and settled down in San Diego after receiving his green card

After their divorce Adi moved to Youngstown where he then met his second wife.

After spending several years out of the country with his wife, Adi had his green card confiscated upon returning.

Adi's citizenship was then denied because of "a claim that the marriage from 1979 was fraudulent."

Congressman Tim Ryan worked trying to push a private bill for years to keep Adi off the deportation.

After working with Adi's lawyers and the House Judiciary Committee, they were able to grant Al Adi a stay.

Adi continues thank the people of Youngstown again for their support.