Man taken into custody in connection with Farrell homicide

The Mercer branch of the Pennsylvania State Police has taken a man into custody in connection with the Farrell homicide that occurred Thursday night around 11 P.M.

Police were called out to a home on Wallis Ave., where they found 49-year-old Harry Kennedy Jr. dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Gerald Allen Frank, of Pittsburgh, was identified as a suspect after police discovered he gave false statements during the beginning of his interrogation.

Further evidence was found unveiling a conspiracy plot to rob Kennedy of cash and narcotics.

Police said that during the course of the robbery, Kennedy was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After examination, the Mercer County Coroner ruled Kennedy's death a homicide.

Frank was taken into police custody and has been committed to the Mercer County Jail pending arraignment on charges of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery and theft.