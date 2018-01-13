Sam's Club open house and health event

Sam's Club in Boardman is hosting an open house and health event on Saturday.

The store says they will have an open house 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and free health screenings from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Boardman store features a hearing center and pharmacy. Store officials say this is supposed to be a fun event, but also a learning experience.

The store is also suggesting people bring in their lists of prescription for helpful information.

Sam's Club offers hearing aids and other health and wellness services, including free preventative health screenings and medical check-ups on the second Saturday of every month.

A membership is not required to use the Sam's Club Hearing Center for a free comprehensive hearing test.