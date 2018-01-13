State Route 14 reopens after crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State Route 14 reopens after crash

By Natalie Hoelzel
DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio -

Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 14 has reopened after a crash shut it down this morning. 

The route was closed between State Route 534 and Deerfield Circle. 

