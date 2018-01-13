Girard golf dome collapses - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girard golf dome collapses

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
GIRARD, Ohio -

The Creekside Golf Dome in Girard has collapsed due to a combination of internal water problems and weather-related issues. 

The dome, located on North State Street in Girard, collapsed around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. 

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said no one was in the dome at the time it collapsed. 

It is unknown when the dome will open again. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms