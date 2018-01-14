Valley native relays her experience in Hawaii after false missile alert

After a false alarm situation in Hawaii caused panic throughout the state Saturday morning, a Valley native told 21 News her experience from her home on a military base in Oahu.

Katrena, a former Columbiana resident, lives with her husband and 7-month-old baby girl.

She said when she saw the missile alert on her phone, her heart sank. She grabbed her husband, baby and anything she could carry and left the house.

They stopped to help a friend and her baby before calling family members to say their goodbyes, driving off to a bomb shelter.

"I'm thankful. Thank goodness that it was just a misunderstanding, but now we're able to prepare better for if this situation were to ever happen again," said Katrena. "Like having a to-go bag, making sure that we have everything for our daughter, stuff for ourselves."

Katrena said since her family lives on a base, most people around her were relatively calm during the situation, which lasted about 40 minutes before the all clear was sent out.

