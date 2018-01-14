Mahoning GOP wants to keep voter roll purge policy

There's been a robotics explosion for high school kids the last few years with competitions all over the place. Struthers High School is taking the next step, programming and building every day inside the classroom.More >>
Trumbull Dispatch confirms a Spectrum worker slipped and fell off a utility pole Sunday morning.
A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment will be tried in federal court. County and federal prosecutors in Columbus said Friday that sending the case to federal court was a joint decision. Police say 24-year-old DeShaune Stewart, of Columbus, shot and killed 52-year-old Lance Dempsey at a post office in suburban Dublin on Dec. 23. They say he then killed 53-year-old Ginger Balla
Authorities outside Cincinnati say a gunman who held a 10-year-old boy hostage for more than 24 hours has surrendered and the child is safe. Butler County's Sheriff Richard Jones tells WXIX-TV (http://bit.ly/2mzoFh5 ) that the man, who is not related to the child, surrendered early Sunday. Jones said no injuries were reported in the incident that began just after midnight Saturday in Liberty Township, Ohio. Jones said the incident began following an altercation inside an apartment
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.
