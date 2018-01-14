Trumbull County, one of the most smoker-heavy counties - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County, one of the most smoker-heavy counties

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.

The FDA announced a campaign aimed at encouraging cigarette smokers to quit. 

The "Every Try Counts" campaign was announced in December, but begins this month. 

“The Every Try Counts campaign encourages smokers to rethink their next pack of cigarettes at the most critical of places, the point of sale. Tobacco companies have long used advertisements at convenience stores and gas stations to promote their products, and we plan to use that same space to embolden smokers to quit instead,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

FDA Officials say 35 counties were selected based on high smoking prevalence, adult smoking population, and the availability of media in the retail environment.

The campaign website says Every Try Counts will be evaluated through a multi-year longitudinal study to determine the its ability to affect key targeted tobacco-related knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs, and changes in motivation to quit smoking among the target audience.

Officials say data will be collected in person and online in 15 campaign-targeted media markets and 15 control markets across the country.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mahoning GOP wants to keep voter roll purge policy

    Mahoning GOP wants to keep voter roll purge policy

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-01-14 19:31:41 GMT
    Kicking people off of Ohio's list of registered voters could be challenged in 2018. Some want to keep the current policy that can remove a registered voter after missing two federal elections or failing to confirm registration in place. While the policy has been on the books in Ohio for years, the highest court in the land could soon decided whether it's legal. The U.S. Supreme Court has already heard oral arguments on whether removing people from voter rolls violates fed...More >>
    Kicking people off of Ohio's list of registered voters could be challenged in 2018. Some want to keep the current policy that can remove a registered voter after missing two federal elections or failing to confirm registration in place. While the policy has been on the books in Ohio for years, the highest court in the land could soon decided whether it's legal. The U.S. Supreme Court has already heard oral arguments on whether removing people from voter rolls violates fed...More >>

  • YNDC invites volunteers to help with neighborhood clean up

    YNDC invites volunteers to help with neighborhood clean up

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-01-14 19:31:37 GMT
    Making a difference will be the focus of a community service project in the city of Youngstown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is calling on anyone willing to volunteer to help clean up the Cottage Grove Neighborhood on Monday. Work will include cleaning up blight and clearing away overgrown branches and debris on sidewalks.  "Neighbors are scared, they're scared people squatting, they're scared of people possibly jumping...More >>
    Making a difference will be the focus of a community service project in the city of Youngstown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is calling on anyone willing to volunteer to help clean up the Cottage Grove Neighborhood on Monday. Work will include cleaning up blight and clearing away overgrown branches and debris on sidewalks.  "Neighbors are scared, they're scared people squatting, they're scared of people possibly jumping...More >>

  • Trumbull County, one of the most smoker-heavy counties

    Trumbull County, one of the most smoker-heavy counties

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:24 PM EST2018-01-14 19:24:04 GMT

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.

    More >>

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms