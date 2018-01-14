Trumbull County, one of the most smoker-heavy counties

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.

The FDA announced a campaign aimed at encouraging cigarette smokers to quit.

The "Every Try Counts" campaign was announced in December, but begins this month.

“The Every Try Counts campaign encourages smokers to rethink their next pack of cigarettes at the most critical of places, the point of sale. Tobacco companies have long used advertisements at convenience stores and gas stations to promote their products, and we plan to use that same space to embolden smokers to quit instead,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

FDA Officials say 35 counties were selected based on high smoking prevalence, adult smoking population, and the availability of media in the retail environment.

The campaign website says Every Try Counts will be evaluated through a multi-year longitudinal study to determine the its ability to affect key targeted tobacco-related knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs, and changes in motivation to quit smoking among the target audience.

Officials say data will be collected in person and online in 15 campaign-targeted media markets and 15 control markets across the country.