Sinkhole forms on State Route 88

Authorities outside Cincinnati say a gunman who held a 10-year-old boy hostage for more than 24 hours has surrendered and the child is safe. Butler County's Sheriff Richard Jones tells WXIX-TV (http://bit.ly/2mzoFh5 ) that the man, who is not related to the child, surrendered early Sunday. Jones said no injuries were reported in the incident that began just after midnight Saturday in Liberty Township, Ohio. Jones said the incident began following an altercation inside an apartment ...