Young volunteers help clean up Youngstown neighborhood

Temperatures in the low teens didn't stop a group of young people from volunteering to clean-up a Youngstown neighborhood as part of their day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, in partnership with AmeriCorps VISTA and AmeriCorps State, met on the South Side early Monday to work at fourteen blighted and vacant homes in the Cottage Grove neighborhood.

The volunteers are boarding up the houses and clearing debris from the properties.

The YNDC says the unsightly lots have become sites for gang activity, drug use, and other criminal activity.

The VISTA team is teaching the volunteers and residents how to conduct basic clean-up and board-up procedures of vacant properties.

YNDC hopes the effort will help restore a sense of order and safety and allow residents to feel more confident about the future of their neighborhoods.

ServeOhio, Mocha House, and Marco's Pizza contributed food, water, and supplies.