Valley included in region with high number of flu hospitalizations

A thirteen county region, including the Mahoning Valley, had the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations as the new year began.

The Ohio Department of Health reported that 371 people in the East Central region of the state had to go to the hospital for influenza between December 31 and January 6.

The East Central region includes Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Ashland, Richland, Carroll, Stark, Summit, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Medina, Wayne and Portage Counties.

The 371 hospitalizations in the East Central region were the highest in the state that week; ahead of the 292 hospitalizations reported in the North East region, which includes Cuyahoga County.

Summit County health officials say four adults and one child have died from the flu this season, which began in October.

The latest data available from state health officials show that 73 people have been hospitalized in Mahoning County since the start of the season. Trumbull County has reported 38 hospitalizations and Columbiana County has had 23.

The Centers for Disease control reports widespread influenza activity in states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Symptoms of flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue.

Flu and the common cold are both respiratory illnesses so it is important to know the difference, according to health experts.

If you or a family member has a respiratory illness contact your doctor for evaluation.

It is still not too late to get your flu vaccination.

Flu vaccinations are still available at most healthcare providers’ offices and retail pharmacies.

There are currently no vaccine shortages in Ohio.

Other ways to avoid getting or spreading the flu include:

Washing hands frequently Covering coughs and sneezes with tissues Coughing or sneezing into elbows Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth Staying home when sick and until fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

People with flu-like symptoms should not visit patients in hospitals or nursing homes.

For more information on flu visit www.flu.ohio.gov.