Central Ohio teen suicides prompt warnings, tips to parents

Following reports of half a dozen teen suicides in Central Ohio, the American Academy of Pediatrics is asking parents to be on the lookout for symptoms and signs of depression in their children.

In a six month period, the Perry School District, just west of Canton, has reported sixth suicide-related deaths of students or recent graduates.

Officials of the school district held a press conference late last week, saying the deaths are a community problem, and even going so far as to say there is a "suicide contagion".

The Department of Health and Human Services defines a suicide contagion as the "exposure to suicide or suicidal behaviors within one's family, one's peer group, or through media reports of suicide and can result in an increase in suicide and suicidal behaviors. "

HHS says direct, and indirect, exposure to suicidal behavior can increase the likelihood of a "copycat" attempt, especially in adolescents and young adults.

Following the recent deaths in Perry the American Academy of Pediatrics issued guidance, saying that primary health providers, family doctors, should begin screening children for mental health and depression risks at 11-years-old.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the third leading cause of death in youth ages 10-24, which makes adolescence and critical time for mental health awareness, promotion, prevention, early identification, and treatment.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that 20% of youth ages 13-18 live with a mental health condition; 50% of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14 and 75% by age 24.

Dr. David Chiarella, a Pediatric Psychologist, says that 90 percent of all suicide attempts start with signs of depression, including those attempts made by adolescents.

Dr. Chiarella says that parents play a vital role in preventing teen suicide. His suggestion is to remain vigilant in detecting signs and symptoms of depression.

One of the biggest indications of depression is a change in the daily routine, according to Dr. Chiarella. He suggests being aware of changes in things like personality- (does a normally happy, upbeat child become surly, unruly, or aggressive), and daily schedules- (does he or she put off eating, are they sleeping more or less?).

Everyone faces periods of "depression", times when they're feeling down for a few weeks at a time. However, the big problem is when that depression lasts for more than a few weeks, especially periods as long as several months says Dr. Chiarella.

Dr. Chiarella says noticing those signs are generally one of the first steps to initiating a conversation about depression- a conversation that he says "needs to happen".

The tone of that conversation should vary based on how old the child is, according to Dr. Chiarella.

Over the past decade, studies have suggested that depression can occur in children as young as preschoolers. For Chiarella, it's a documented phenomenon.

"Preschoolers can be depressed," he says. "It's very rare that they'll try to harm themselves the way an older child would, but depression is very possible."

Dr. Chiarella says that depression in very young children is most often seen in kids in a bad home situation or a bad school situation.

However, the symptoms may manifest differently.

"Kids that young," says Chiarella, "will show it as irritability or acting out, rather than 'acting sad'."

Chiarella said that many children ages 8-10 will begin to make generalized comments, such as "no one likes me", "I hate my life", etc.

While it's something to be aware of, Chiarella says that overreacting can reinforce the behavior, meaning that those children are more like to overdramatize and make suicidal comments.

The important thing, says Dr. Chiarella, is recognizing the difference between overdramatization and actual suicidal ideation based on the information you have and observing the child.

And having a frank conversation about suicidal thoughts with middle schoolers and older can open a different territory, says Dr. Chiarella.

Dr. Chiarella says that suicidal ideation, or repeating thoughts of harming or killing one's self, are increasing the most in girls ages 10-14.

"We know that anywhere from 20 to 30 percent of all high school students have had thoughts of suicide in the past month," says Chiarella.

The best practice for approaching the topic with your teenager, according to Dr. Chiarella is being frank and honest. He says his advice is that if you think your child might be depressed- just ask.

Dr. Chiarella suggests taking the approach of asking something along the lines of stating that you know there has been a lot of discussion about suicides and depression recently and asking if they have ever felt that way.

No matter what the answer, Dr. Chiarella says the next important step is not to overreact.

"Overreactions immediately shut down the line of communication," advises Dr. Chiarella.

Instead, he suggests using the answer to explore more questions. If a teen says that they have indeed thought about suicide, or they are feeling depressed, Dr. Chiarella says parents should use that as an opportunity to ask more with responses like "I didn't know you had those thoughts, is there something specific that brought them on", or "is there anything going on right now that's contributing to those ideas".

However, Dr. Chiarella acknowledges that for many teens the conversation won't be welcome.

"Many kids will just say nothing is wrong- they won't want to discuss it," he says, "I always tell parents if you have the opportunity look at arms, look at wrists, make sure there aren't scratches and cuts, make sure they're not harming themselves. You get suspicious is a kid always wants to wear long sleeves and pants."

Dr. Chiarella says parents should also keep an eye out for what are called "triggers".

Triggers are defined as things, such as social media posts, movies, songs, pictures, images, or anything that can prompt a person to begin contemplating suicide.

For instance, the Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why" drew criticism for it's handling of suicidal themes, because it did not follow the World Health Organization's media guidelines for handling suicide.

Though the ramifications of shows like "13 Reasons Why" are still unclear, there has been recent research to show that it correlates to suicidal ideations.

In a recent article, CNN reported that immediately following the premiere of the popular show, Google searches for the phrase "how to commit suicide" rose 26% above normal rates.

A trigger can also occur in everyday life, according to Dr. Chiarella- things like disruptions in the home life, family tragedy or chaos, relationships especially with boyfriend/girlfriends and friend circles.

Knowing what's going on in the life of your child, and staying vigilant, are the key factors in recognizing signs of depression says Dr. Chiarella.

Dr. Chiarella offers several other tips for parents including reaching out to teachers.

Chiarella says teachers can notice things that parents often can't or don't at home- things like is productivity or grades slipping, do they seem unmotivated or uninterested in their favorite class, how are they interacting with others.

Schools already play a very important role in suicide prevention in young adults. In 2012, Governor John Kasich signed a law that requires schools provide mandatory training on recognizing the signs of suicidal behaviors and addressing it in the school setting.

One of the reasons a child or young adult may not want to address their struggle with depression is a pervasive stigma around the realm of mental health.

Dr. Chiarella says parents can combat that through modeling the behavior- make it ok to talk about mental health.

Dr. Chiarella says young adults respond to personal stories, he suggests talking to your teen about a time when you went through something similar, felt depressed, or sought out help for a mental health reason.

Another way parents can combat the sense of being singled out is to approach the conversation in a group setting- Dr. Chiarella suggests having a small group of teens and their parents and asking questions like "what are you guys seeing" to open the doorway to a frank conversation.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry offers the following advice for parents of children at risk/or showing signs of suicidal ideation:

In addition to depression, other risk factors include:

a family history of suicide attempts

exposure to violence

impulsivity

aggressive or disruptive behavior

access to firearms

bullying

feelings of hopelessness or helplessness

acute loss or rejection

Warning signs associated with suicide can include:

changes in eating or sleeping habits

frequent or pervasive sadness

withdrawal from friends, family, and regular activities

frequent complaints about physical symptoms often related to emotions, such as stomachaches, headaches, fatigue, etc.

a decline in the quality of schoolwork

preoccupation with death and dying

For more information about adolescent mental health, please visit the Ohio AAP Parent Resource Page: http://ohioaap.org/parent-resource-page/.

Parents can also visit the Society for Adolescent Mental Health & Medicine at http://www.adolescenthealth.org/.

