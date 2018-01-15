Boardman restaurant introduces new "impossible" burger

If it smells like a burger, looks like a burger, and tastes like a burger it must be a burger, right?

That's not the case for one Valley restaurant that has introduced the Impossible Burger on their menu this past weekend.

The popular burger is big with vegetarians because of how similar it is to an actual burger.

"We have a lot of vegetarian options. We have vegetarian sausages already in place for our hotdogs so we needed to make something available that would taste like our new burgers," said owner Christian Rinehart.

The burgers will be available with all of the great toppings offered on Suzie's Dogs and Drafts menu.