ICE: Youngstown business owner will be deported

A Youngstown businessman, who rallied community support after receiving a temporary stay from deportation, will be deported.

In a response to inquiries made by 21 News, immigration officials at ICE issued the following statement:

“Over the last decade, Mr. Othman’s immigration case has undergone exhaustive judicial review at multiple levels of the nation’s courts, including before the immigration courts, federal appeals courts and U.S. district court. In each review, the courts have uniformly held that Mr. Othman does not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S. Mr. Othman will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.”

The Vice Chairwoman of the Mahoning County Republican Party Tracey Winbush tells 21 News that Amer "Al Adi" Othman, the owner of the Downtown Circle, was taken into custody during a scheduled check-in with ICE officials Tuesday morning.

Al Adi, who was granted a temporary stay from deportation earlier this month, was scheduled for a hearing in Cleveland Tuesday morning to find out the next steps to remain in the United States.

Winbush says that Adi was detained without an explanation during the hearing and taken into federal custody.

The Vice Chairwoman told 21 News that ICE officials took Adi, his attorney, and his wife into a room, where they handcuffed Adi and took him into custody.

Early Tuesday morning the Vice Chairwoman tweeted out that she was "appalled" by the process.

I am all for appaled at what I just saw here at the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) America should be better than this. My God I thought we were better than this. — Tracey Winbush (@traceywinbush) January 16, 2018

Speaking from Cleveland, Winbush said that whole process was horrific and embarrassing.

At this point, Winbush, says she and Congressman Tim Ryan are still in Cleveland working to find out why Adi was detained, and where the process goes from here.

As of now, the only clue they've been given as to why Adi was detained, according to Winbush, is that Adi was found "out of compliance" last weekend.

In an emotional interview, Adi's wife of 30 years told 21 News that they took her husband away without even giving a reason.

Adi's attorney says he will be held in a local county jail until he is deported.

Speaking to 21 News last week, Adi said that he was "optimistic" about the meeting with ICE officials.

Adi was just 19-years-old when he moved to the United States from Jordan. In 1979 he married his first wife and settled down in San Diego after receiving his green card

After their divorce, Adi moved to Youngstown where he then met his second wife.

After spending several years out of the country with his wife, Adi had his green card confiscated upon returning.

Adi's citizenship was then denied because of "a claim that the marriage from 1979 was fraudulent."

Congressman Tim Ryan worked trying to push a private bill for years to keep Adi off the deportation.

After working with Adi's lawyers and the House Judiciary Committee, they were able to grant Al Adi a stay.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.



