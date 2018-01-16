Cold Wednesday But Then Warming Up

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Temperatures will be near or below zero in much of the region at the start of the day Wednesday. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 10 to 15 degrees below zero. We expect some sunshine Wednesday but it will be fairly ineffective with highs only around 20.

Sunshine will dominate both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will finally climb back above freezing by Friday afternoon. The warming trend is set to continue over the weekend with highs in the 40s. While there may be a shower Sunday, rain is more likely on Monday.