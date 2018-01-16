School bus slides off road with students inside in Shenango Twp. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

School bus slides off road with students inside in Shenango Twp.

By Lauren Stebelton
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Lawrence Co., Pa. -

Shenango Township police, fire and EMS were called to a crash that involved a school bus with children inside.

Around 4 pm Tuesday afternoon, officers found the Shenango Elementary school bus had slid off of the road. 

However, authorities said the bus was going at a slow rate of speed, remaining on four wheels.

The bus was stuck on a strip on the edge of the road, so it did not roll over. 

According to our Pittsburgh affiliate WPXI, at least 30 children were on board the bus.

Authorities said everyone on the bus was evaluated and no one was injured.

All children were transferred to a new bus that returned to the school district.

Shenango Township's Emergency Management officials said the operator of the bus, along with school faculty and administration, did an excellent job to ensure the safety of all students involved in the accident. 

