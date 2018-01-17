PennDOT announces plans display for Hermitage bridge replacement

With the primaries only a few months away, the race for Ohio Governor is getting tighter. Two Democrats have dropped out, leaving five candidates in the running. As the race heats up, Valley native, State Senator Joe Schiavoni, continues to drum up support and remains optimistic. "We're gonna have a primary, and I think primaries are good. We're going to give people choices..." says Schiavoni, "and for our campaign- you know, I'm a young person that's runnin...More >>
With the primaries only a few months away, the race for Ohio Governor is getting tighter. Two Democrats have dropped out, leaving five candidates in the running. As the race heats up, Valley native, State Senator Joe Schiavoni, continues to drum up support and remains optimistic. "We're gonna have a primary, and I think primaries are good. We're going to give people choices..." says Schiavoni, "and for our campaign- you know, I'm a young person that's runnin...More >>
Youngstown City School District families have another tool to monitor their children's transportation to and from school.More >>
Youngstown City School District families have another tool to monitor their children's transportation to and from school.More >>
Wednesday, Jan. 17, certain Dairy Queens in Austintown, Columbiana and Cornersburg will have certain half-price items all day.More >>
Wednesday, Jan. 17, certain Dairy Queens in Austintown, Columbiana and Cornersburg will have certain half-price items all day.More >>
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Mercer County Commissioners invite the public to view a display of plans for the replacement of the bridge on Township Rd. 388 (Kelly Rd.) over the Shenango River in Sharpsville Borough and City of Hermitage, Mercer County.More >>
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Mercer County Commissioners invite the public to view a display of plans for the replacement of the bridge on Township Rd. 388 (Kelly Rd.) over the Shenango River in Sharpsville Borough and City of Hermitage, Mercer County.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>
Ohio's new poet laureate says he hopes to celebrate the legacy of poetry in the state and of Ohio poets.More >>
Ohio's new poet laureate says he hopes to celebrate the legacy of poetry in the state and of Ohio poets.More >>
Authorities have seized about 100 dogs from a southeastern Ohio home and charged a 76-year-old woman with misdemeanor animal cruelty, alleging she kept animals in unsanitary conditions.More >>
Authorities have seized about 100 dogs from a southeastern Ohio home and charged a 76-year-old woman with misdemeanor animal cruelty, alleging she kept animals in unsanitary conditions.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of fleeing a crash apparently ran onto a frozen Ohio lake, fell through the ice, and was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the water more than an hour later.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of fleeing a crash apparently ran onto a frozen Ohio lake, fell through the ice, and was unresponsive when rescuers pulled him from the water more than an hour later.More >>
Authorities say a helicopter crashed into a snowy Ohio field, killing the two people on board.More >>
A helicopter used for inspecting power lines has crashed into a snowy Ohio field, killing the two men on board.More >>
Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.More >>
Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.More >>
The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.More >>
The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.More >>
A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.More >>
A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.More >>