PennDOT announces plans display for Hermitage bridge replacement

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Mercer County Commissioners invite the public to view a display of plans for the replacement of the bridge on Township Rd. 388 (Kelly Rd.) over the Shenango River in Sharpsville Borough and City of Hermitage, Mercer County.
 
Plans for the project will be displayed Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at the Sharpsville Borough Building on South Walnut St.
 
The purpose of the display is to present and discuss the preliminary engineering and traffic control plans, construction schedule, mitigation and property impacts. 
 
The proposed construction site includes two bridges that will be removed and replaced with one bridge.
 
Plans call for the removal of the closed parker through truss bridge first. It was built in 1897 and closed to traffic in 2005. It will be replaced by a temporary bridge during the demolition of the second bridge at the site, a pony truss bridge. 
 
A permanent bridge will be constructed at the site of the opened pony truss bridge, which was built in 1967. The existing bridge is classified as structurally deficient and is posted for single vehicle use. It is used by about 500 vehicles a day, on average.
 
Construction is expected during 2019 through 2020.

