Crash knocks out power in Warren

Police are investigating after a pickup truck crash knocked out power in a Warren neighborhood.

Just after 1:15 am the truck ran into a utility pole along the 700 block of Tod Avenue SW near Palmyra Road.

By 5 am FirstEnergy reported that 700 homes and businesses in the area were still in the dark.

A FirstEnergy crew came out to repair the pole and restore power.

The utility says the electricity could be out until 7:30 am.

Police tell us no one was hurt and say the driver had failed to control the truck.