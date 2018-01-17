Warren woman reports texts threatening her and her son

A Warren woman wants to know who is sending her texts threatening to kill her and kidnap her son.

The 43-year-old Orlo Street NW woman told police on Wednesday that she has been receiving threatening text messages from a number with a California area code.

According to a police report, the messages say if she doesn't pay them money they will kill her and kidnap her son.

The woman says one of the texts included a picture of a dead woman hanging from a wall.

In spite of the threats, the woman tells officers she has not sent any money.

She kept the texts on her phone and gave police the phone number where they are coming from.