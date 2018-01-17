Warren woman reports texts threatening her and her son - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren woman reports texts threatening her and her son

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren woman wants to know who is sending her texts threatening to kill her and kidnap her son.

The 43-year-old Orlo Street NW woman told police on Wednesday that she has been receiving threatening text messages from a number with a California area code.

According to a police report, the messages say if she doesn't pay them money they will kill her and kidnap her son.

The woman says one of the texts included a picture of a dead woman hanging from a wall.

In spite of the threats, the woman tells officers she has not sent any money.

She kept the texts on her phone and gave police the phone number where they are coming from.

  Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

  Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

  Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

