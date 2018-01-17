Deadly Youngstown shooting brings not guilty verdict

A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Youngstown man charged in connection with a deadly shootout on Youngstown's South Side.

After deliberating since Tuesday, the jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found 39-year-old Desmond Kimbrough was found not guilty on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

According to Youngstown police detectives, Christopher Anderson was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Kimbrough on Montclair Avenue on November 7, 2015.

Anderson was fatally wounded and died at the scene.