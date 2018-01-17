GetGo using antibiotic-free chicken

Giant Eagle's partner gas station and food stop is working toward using only antibiotic-free grilled chicken.

The decision to move to antibiotic-free chicken comes after the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization announced antibiotic-fed animal products should be limited in regular diets.

Dan Donovan, the spokesperson for GetGo, said the chain wanted to make sure the antibiotic-free chicken they provided was available in large quantities.

"We have been evaluating the opportunity to introduce antibiotic-free chicken for some time, and are thrilled to have identified a grilled chicken source that will deliver on the great taste GetGo customers have come to appreciate," Donovan said.

This is the second health-related change GetGo has made recently.

The first was redoing the recipes for their lattes and mochas so they have fewer calories, sugar and fat.

GetGo said it is looking into providing an antibiotic-free option for its fried chicken as well.