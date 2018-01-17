Getting Out Of The Deep Freeze

After a very cold few days, temperatures will finally start to moderate Thursday. Readings should end up in the upper 20s with a good deal of sunshine. We expect another fairly sunny day on Friday; with a gusty breeze, temperatures will make their way above freezing.

The warming trend will continue as the weekend gets underway. Clouds will win out Sunday and there is a chance for drizzle and fog.

A cold front will track toward the Valley Monday. Ahead of it, temperatures will climb to as much as 20 degrees above average. Showers are most likely Monday afternoon and Monday night. The air behind the front will be more typical of January...but not severely cold.