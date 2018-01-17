Youngstown leaders ask for $10.3 million in federal grants

A major reconstruction project on Wick avenue off the YSU campus was just finished up late last fall.

Now YSU President, Jim Tressel and Youngstown Mayor, Tito Brown are hoping to get a similar project off the ground.

Youngstown city leaders were in Washington Wednesday, meeting with federal legislators and congressional representatives in an effort to get a $10.3 million TIGER grant. TIGER stands for Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Grant.

YSU President Jim Tressel says much of Youngstown's infrastructure, especially around the downtown area was made for a much different time when our economy was dependent on manufacturing.

"It was a time for moving steel. It was a time of extraordinary population it was a different time. We were moving steel then now we're moving minds. It's a technology age and we had a different infrastructure for that," said Tressel.

The grant would help improve streets from YSU and Mercy Health to the Downtown area. Just like the Wick project, improvements would include new street lighting, sidewalks, bike lanes, crosswalks, landscaping and a median.

"This is something that is helping us finish what we started. The $10 million we are looking for is the huge benefit the community sees," said Mercy Health Chief Executive, Don Kline.

"What we found the national trend is for every dollar of public investment it translates to $3.65 of private investment. If we can get this money it will spark private investment," said Mayor Brown.

A decision as to whether Youngstown gets the grant or not is expected to come from the Federal Transportation Department by March.