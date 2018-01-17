Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Claudia Hoerig is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after being extradited from Brazil. 

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said Claudia was booked around 9:30 P.M. and is being held on an aggravated murder charge with a gun specification. 

Hoerig was indicted for allegedly murdering her husband, Air Force Reserve Major Karl Hoerig of Newton Falls, in 2007. 

By the time authorities alleged she could have been the killer, she was already in her native Brazil. 

Karl's body was found inside his home covered with a tarp at the bottom of the stairs. He had been shot twice in the back and once in the head.

Brazil's top court recently stripped Claudia Hoerig of her Brazilian citizenship and placed her under arrest, clearing the way for her extradition.

Watkins told 21 News there is credit due to many people for bringing Claudia back to the U.S.

"Words can't express my happiness that I feel at this point," Watkins said. "It was a pleasure to let the Karl Hoerig family know she is back on American soil and going to stand trial."

Claudia will be arraigned at 10:00 A.M. Friday in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court with Judge Andrew Logan presiding. 

Her arraignment will involve the appointment of counsel and setting of bail. 

Earlier the same day, the Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder. 

State Representative John Boccieri gave a speech on the floor of the Ohio House of Representatives earlier Wednesday, asking the federal government to get involved in bringing Claudia Hoerig back to the U.S.

Boccieri said he had no idea that the U.S. Marshal's Service was working on getting Hoerig back to the states. 

"I had absolutely no idea...," Boccieri said. "I got goosebumps. It was surreal. It was sort of strange how it all worked out."

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, a man that has been working on the Hoerig case for over 11 years, told 21 News having Hoerig back in the U.S. is incredibly rewarding. 

"I'm so happy for the family," Ryan said. "I can't believe the pain they've been through. My thoughts and prayers and heart are with them."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

    Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:55 AM EST2018-01-18 11:55:51 GMT
    Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R)Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R)

    Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder. The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband. On March 12, 2017, autho...

    More >>

    Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder. The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband. On March 12, 2017, autho...

    More >>

  • Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

    Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

    Thursday, January 18 2018 3:22 AM EST2018-01-18 08:22:43 GMT

    The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.  

    More >>

    The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.  

    More >>

  • Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

    Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-18 06:09:50 GMT

    A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported. 

    More >>

    A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms