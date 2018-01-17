Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

Claudia Hoerig is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after being extradited from Brazil.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said Claudia was booked around 9:30 P.M. and is being held on an aggravated murder charge with a gun specification.

Hoerig was indicted for allegedly murdering her husband, Air Force Reserve Major Karl Hoerig of Newton Falls, in 2007.

By the time authorities alleged she could have been the killer, she was already in her native Brazil.

Karl's body was found inside his home covered with a tarp at the bottom of the stairs. He had been shot twice in the back and once in the head.

Brazil's top court recently stripped Claudia Hoerig of her Brazilian citizenship and placed her under arrest, clearing the way for her extradition.

Watkins told 21 News there is credit due to many people for bringing Claudia back to the U.S.

"Words can't express my happiness that I feel at this point," Watkins said. "It was a pleasure to let the Karl Hoerig family know she is back on American soil and going to stand trial."

Claudia will be arraigned at 10:00 A.M. Friday in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court with Judge Andrew Logan presiding.

Her arraignment will involve the appointment of counsel and setting of bail.

Earlier the same day, the Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.

State Representative John Boccieri gave a speech on the floor of the Ohio House of Representatives earlier Wednesday, asking the federal government to get involved in bringing Claudia Hoerig back to the U.S.

Boccieri said he had no idea that the U.S. Marshal's Service was working on getting Hoerig back to the states.

"I had absolutely no idea...," Boccieri said. "I got goosebumps. It was surreal. It was sort of strange how it all worked out."

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, a man that has been working on the Hoerig case for over 11 years, told 21 News having Hoerig back in the U.S. is incredibly rewarding.

"I'm so happy for the family," Ryan said. "I can't believe the pain they've been through. My thoughts and prayers and heart are with them."