Mahoning Valley Historical Society accredited by national organization

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society celebrates its 40th year of being accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded to the nation's museums. 

The Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum with a commitment to excellence, high standards and continued institutional improvement. 

Of the 33,000 museums in the United States, only about 1,000 are accredited. The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is one of only 149 that are accredited in Ohio. 

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society operates the Arms Family Museum, the Tyler History Center, an archives library and the business and media archives. 

