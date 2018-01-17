Pennsylvania casino revenue reaches record high - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania casino revenue reaches record high

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported the gross total gaming revenue is the highest its been since legalized gambling came to the state. 

While revenue brought in by slot machines decreased in 2017, the revenue table games brought in reached a record high of $3,226,910,816.

This is the seventh straight year in which the total casino revenue figure topped $3 billion. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

    Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:55 AM EST2018-01-18 11:55:51 GMT
    Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R)Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R)

    Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder. The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband. On March 12, 2017, autho...

    More >>

    Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder. The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband. On March 12, 2017, autho...

    More >>

  • Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

    Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

    Thursday, January 18 2018 3:22 AM EST2018-01-18 08:22:43 GMT

    The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.  

    More >>

    The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.  

    More >>

  • Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

    Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-18 06:09:50 GMT

    A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported. 

    More >>

    A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms