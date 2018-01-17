Family reunites with rescuer from Girard Lake

The family rescued from their van it plunged into Girard Lake is reunited with the man who helped save their lives.

Mike Montler, of Niles, was welcomed into the home of the five children and mother who he helped lift out of their van Tuesday morning, as their vehicle began to fill with ice cold water.

"I appreciate you so much," Andrew McGregor said, father and husband of the crash victims.

While Montler says he was just doing what anyone else would do, the family is hailing him as a hero in their house.

"I never hesitated, I never second-guessed myself, but I had no idea what I was doing," Montler said.

When McGregor arrived to the scene, he says noticed several emergency vehicles and eventually reached the edge of the road where he looked down to see his family's Astro van on its side.

"In my mind, there was no way everybody was okay," he said. "As the way it could have gone, it's amazing. Thought about that when I woke up this morning."

Campo had just dropped McGregor off to go to work, when she says the roads were slippery and she slid into the lake.

The children presented Montler with handmade thank you cards when he arrived at their Burghill home Wednesday night.

Campo also gave Montler a hug and called him her hero.

Almost all of the children can recall the scary moments inside the van and the man who came to help them get out.

"The glass broke and the car started to fill up with water and some of us, there was a guy helping us," Navara Trimble said, the oldest of the five children at age 6.

McGregor and Campo say a Youngstown dealership may possibly donate a van to help replace their vehicle lost in the lake.

McGregor's sister, Kristal McGregor, recently set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the purchase of a new vehicle and possibly some car seats.

Vienna Township's police chief says he's looking into whether or not a guard rail should be install along Niles Vienna Road near the lake and what's known to many as "dead man's curve".