Youngstown City Council responds to snow removal complaints - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown City Council responds to snow removal complaints

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

5th Ward Council Woman Lauren McNally is asking the city to do a better job of snow plowing the roads.

"The way we attacked this last storm can not be the way we attack the future storms," stated McNally.

Monday's snow storm caused Youngstown roads to be covered for days. McNally told 21 News dozens of residents have called her saying they can't get down their road.

"I am just urging the administration to review those route plans, see what actually happened this time around over the last 4 or 5 days and how we can improve that before the next storm hits."

She wants to have GPS systems installed inside of the cities 12 snow plow so residents can keep track of where the trucks have been and what roads still have not been treated.

"We can do better and whether that is revamping the way we are doing things, whether it's the possibility that we can put some a GPS in some of these plow vehicles, so that we can see what is being plowed," said McNalley. We need to analyze those routs, we can if we get those reports from the GPS.

Mayor Tito Brown told 21 News they will look into all options to improve snow plowing in the city.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

    Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:55 AM EST2018-01-18 11:55:51 GMT
    Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R)Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R)

    Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder. The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband. On March 12, 2017, autho...

    More >>

    Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder. The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband. On March 12, 2017, autho...

    More >>

  • Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

    Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

    Thursday, January 18 2018 3:22 AM EST2018-01-18 08:22:43 GMT

    The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.  

    More >>

    The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.  

    More >>

  • Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

    Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-18 06:09:50 GMT

    A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported. 

    More >>

    A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms