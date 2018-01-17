Youngstown City Council responds to snow removal complaints

5th Ward Council Woman Lauren McNally is asking the city to do a better job of snow plowing the roads.

"The way we attacked this last storm can not be the way we attack the future storms," stated McNally.

Monday's snow storm caused Youngstown roads to be covered for days. McNally told 21 News dozens of residents have called her saying they can't get down their road.

"I am just urging the administration to review those route plans, see what actually happened this time around over the last 4 or 5 days and how we can improve that before the next storm hits."

She wants to have GPS systems installed inside of the cities 12 snow plow so residents can keep track of where the trucks have been and what roads still have not been treated.

"We can do better and whether that is revamping the way we are doing things, whether it's the possibility that we can put some a GPS in some of these plow vehicles, so that we can see what is being plowed," said McNalley. We need to analyze those routs, we can if we get those reports from the GPS.

Mayor Tito Brown told 21 News they will look into all options to improve snow plowing in the city.