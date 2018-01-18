Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murd - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R) Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R)
Karl Hoerig murder scene 2007 Karl Hoerig murder scene 2007
WARREN, Ohio -

Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder.

The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband.

On March 12, 2017, authorities found the body of Air Force Major Karl Hoerig covered in a tarp in the home the two shared in Newton Falls. He had been shot two times in the back and once in the head.

Immediately after the discovery, authorities began a search for Hoerig's wife of two years.

When she couldn't be found, investigators almost immediately correctly assumed that Claudia Hoerig had fled to her native Brazil.

Since then, stories of attempts to bring her back to Trumbull County have regularly appeared on 21 News and other local media outlets.

Last year, the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that Hoerig was subject to extradition to the United States, and the State of Ohio.

One media account at the time of the ruling, said the court set stipulations that Hoerig should not receive the death penalty or life in prison, which are not allowed in Brazil, she should not serve more than 30 years and her time already served behind bars in Brazil should count towards her sentence.

Her return to Ohio begins a new chapter as Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins and his staff now take up the task of putting Claudia Hoerig on trial, beginning with her arraignment before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew Logan at 10 am Friday where her bail will be set and a lawyer will be appointed.

Although Watkins spearheaded the effort to bring Hoerig back to face trial, in a statement released late Wednesday, Watkins gave credit to those who investigated the crime, the U.S. Marshal's Service, and other federal agencies.

Watkins also said that Congressmen Tim Ryan and Bill Johnson, as well as State Representative and Air Force veteran John Boccieri, kept the case in the public eye over the years.

Congressman Ryan's office provided a timeline of correspondence and other events associated with extradition efforts:

(LETTER) May 4, 2007 letter to U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales(link is external)

(LETTER) May 4, 2007 letter to U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice(link is external)

(LETTER) November 20, 2007 letter to Brazilian Foreign Minister Amorim (link is external)

(LETTER) November 27, 2007 letter to Brazilian Ambassador Patriota (link is external)

(LETTER) November 29, 2007 letter to Brazilian Ambassador Patriota (link is external)

(MEETING) December 18, 2007 Ryan meets with Brazilian Officials regarding Hoerig Case

(VIDEO) April 3, 2008 Ryan facilitates AMVETS Commander to speak on Hoerig Case

(LETTER) April 21, 2008 letter to Brazilian Ambassador Patriota(link is external)

(LETTER) April 21, 2008 letter to Brazilian Chamber of Deputies President Arlindo Chinaglia (link is external)

(LETTER) April 21, 2008 letter to Brazilian President Lula da Silva(link is external)

(LETTER) April 21, 2008 letter to President of the Senate Garilbaldi Alves(link is external)

(LETTER) April 21, 2008 letter to U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Clifford Sobrel(link is external)

(LETTER) April 21, 2008 letter to U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice(link is external)

(LETTER) March 4, 2009 letter to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton(link is external)

(BILL INTRODUCTION) June 11, 2009 Ryan introduces Ryan-Boccieri Hoerig Resolution

(LETTER) March 3, 2011 letter to U.S. President Barack Obama (link is external)

(LETTER) May 26, 2011 letter to Mary Warlow, U.S. Director of International Affairs, Dept. of Justice (link is external)

(BILL INTRODUCTION) June 21, 2011 Ryan introduces Brazilian Foreign Aid Fairness Act

(LETTER) July 27, 2011 letter to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

(VIDEO) June 7, 2012 Ryan Spoke on House Floor on Claudia Hoerig and Brazilian Visa Amendment

(BILL INTRODUCTION) February 14, 2013 Ryan Introduces "End Immunity for Brazilian Criminals Act" and the "Karl Hoerig Foreign Aid Suspension Act”

(LETTER) March 12, 2013 letter to Brazilian Ambassador Mauro Vieira

(VIDEO) April 17, 2013 Ryan protests Brazilian contract during Defense Appropriations Hearing over Hoerig Case

(PRESS RELEASE) April 22, 2013 Ryan Questions Former Defense Secretary Hagel

May 22, 2013 Ryan introduces Amendment to restrict immigrant visas for Brazilians

(PRESS RELEASE) July 31, 2013 Brazil Revokes Hoerig’s Citizenship

(VIDEO) June 5, 2013 Ryan speaks on House Floor on Amendment to Restrict Brazilian Immigrant Visas

(BILL INTRODUCTION) June 15, 2015 Ryan introduces ‘Karl Hoerig Foreign Aid Suspension Act’

(BILL INTRODUCTION) June 15, 2015 Ryan introduces ‘End Immunity for Brazilian Criminals Act’

(PRESS RELEASE) July 31, 2013 Brazil Revokes Hoerig’s Citizenship

(PRESS RELEASE) June 29, 2015 Ryan Calls on Brazilian President to Extradite Hoerig

Letters Received:

Prosecutor Watkins also commended efforts by Karl Hoerig's family.

“To the family of Major Karl Hoerig who steadfastly stood their ground to never be silenced about why justices justice's journey has no end until it is done. Thank you, Ed and Fran Hoerig, Paul, and all of you who never forgot or let it go!” Watkins wrote.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

    Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:55 AM EST2018-01-18 11:55:51 GMT
    Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R)Maj. Karl Hoerig (L) Claudia Hoerig (R)

    Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder. The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband. On March 12, 2017, autho...

    More >>

    Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder. The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband. On March 12, 2017, autho...

    More >>

  • Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

    Hoerig booked into Trumbull County Jail

    Thursday, January 18 2018 3:22 AM EST2018-01-18 08:22:43 GMT

    The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.  

    More >>

    The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday compelling Brazil to extradite Claudia Hoerig to answer for murder.  

    More >>

  • Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

    Community fighting for Youngstown business owner's release

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-18 06:09:50 GMT

    A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported. 

    More >>

    A Youngstown businessman is still behind bars, waiting to learn if and when he will be deported. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms