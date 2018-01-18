Timeline: Efforts to extradite Claudia Hoerig for husband's murder

Looking different from the last available photographs that have accompanied a decade of news stories about her, a gray-haired Claudia Hoerig was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated murder.

The jailing of the 53-year-old Brazilian woman marks the culmination of ten years of efforts to bring Hoerig back from her native country where officials say she fled after allegedly firing the three shots that killed her husband.

On March 12, 2017, authorities found the body of Air Force Major Karl Hoerig covered in a tarp in the home the two shared in Newton Falls. He had been shot two times in the back and once in the head.

Immediately after the discovery, authorities began a search for Hoerig's wife of two years.

When she couldn't be found, investigators almost immediately correctly assumed that Claudia Hoerig had fled to her native Brazil.

Since then, stories of attempts to bring her back to Trumbull County have regularly appeared on 21 News and other local media outlets.

Last year, the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that Hoerig was subject to extradition to the United States, and the State of Ohio.

One media account at the time of the ruling, said the court set stipulations that Hoerig should not receive the death penalty or life in prison, which are not allowed in Brazil, she should not serve more than 30 years and her time already served behind bars in Brazil should count towards her sentence.

Her return to Ohio begins a new chapter as Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins and his staff now take up the task of putting Claudia Hoerig on trial, beginning with her arraignment before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew Logan at 10 am Friday where her bail will be set and a lawyer will be appointed.

Although Watkins spearheaded the effort to bring Hoerig back to face trial, in a statement released late Wednesday, Watkins gave credit to those who investigated the crime, the U.S. Marshal's Service, and other federal agencies.

Watkins also said that Congressmen Tim Ryan and Bill Johnson, as well as State Representative and Air Force veteran John Boccieri, kept the case in the public eye over the years.

Congressman Ryan's office provided a timeline of correspondence and other events associated with extradition efforts:

Letters Received:

Prosecutor Watkins also commended efforts by Karl Hoerig's family.

“To the family of Major Karl Hoerig who steadfastly stood their ground to never be silenced about why justices justice's journey has no end until it is done. Thank you, Ed and Fran Hoerig, Paul, and all of you who never forgot or let it go!” Watkins wrote.