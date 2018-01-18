Greenville lifts boil advisory

Residents of Greenville no longer have to boil the water used for drinking or cooking.

Borough officials on Thursday lifted the precautionary boil alert issued last week following flooding and a water main break.

A media release from the Greenville Municipal Water Authority states that daily water samples collected in the distribution system from Sunday January 14th through Wednesday, January 17th showed no evidence of bacterial contamination.

The boil alert was extended until today after the Department of Environmental Protection asked for further testing.