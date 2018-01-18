Feds indict Craig Beach Police Chief for child pornography

The police chief of Craig Beach now faces federal child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a federal grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Andrew M. Soloman on two counts of receiving and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators say Soloman received files which contained images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The indictment says the alleged activity took place from Oct. 24 through Dec. 7, 2017.

Authorities also say Soloman had an Apple iPhone 7 smart phone which contained child pornography.

Soloman allegedly met the juvenile victim when responding to her residence for calls about harassment and a runaway.

At the time, the victim said she sat in Soloman’s cruiser for several hours and talked. He provided her with his work email address, according to court documents.

The two continued to communicate via text and email through 2017.

The victim sent Soloman sexually explicit photographs of herself and Soloman responded by sending sexually explicit photographs via his work email account, according to court documents.

Soloman has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest on December 28.