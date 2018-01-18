Warren man sentenced for repeated rape of 12-year-old

A 20-year-old Warren man has been indicted after police say they found him in a car with a teenaged girl, their pants down.More >>
Lisbon's iconic Steel Trolley Diner is closed until owners correct health code violations issued by the Columbiana County Board of Health.More >>
A Struthers man is in jail after police say he pulled a knife on a WRTA driver during a dispute over bus fare.More >>
A Warren man is going to prison for repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl from Youngstown.More >>
“We lost a friend.” That was the reaction of Salem Police Chief J.T. Panezott to the news that veteran police officer Charles Shafer had suddenly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 54.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.More >>
A 67-year-old grandmother has been charged with child endangering after she left a child in a running car that a man then drove off with.More >>
Justices on Pennsylvania's highest court are considering whether its congressional district map violates the state constitution and should be redone. The state Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Wednesday in a challenge to the map after a lower court judge said late last month it should be upheld. Democratic voters are suing, claiming the district lines drawn by Republican le...More >>
The Ohio National Guard has named a veteran pilot the first female commander of a Guard air base in the state.More >>
State officials say Ohio's Division of Wildlife is joining more than 20 states in adopting a wildlife K-9 program.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times.More >>
Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.More >>
