Warren man sentenced for repeated rape of 12-year-old

A Warren man is going to prison for repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl from Youngstown.

Richard Robson, 19, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court where he was scheduled to go on trial for six counts of rape.

Instead, Robson pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to a police report filed last August, the victim’s father noticed that Robson attempted to convince the girl to go into the bathroom with him while they were at church.

The father says he then asked his daughter if the suspect had ever hurt her and she said Robson had assaulted her several times over the years in Warren.

Judge Ronald Rice immediately sentenced Robson to serve a prison term of ten years to life.

When Robson completes the sentence, he is also ordered to register as a tier 3 sex offender.