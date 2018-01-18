Struthers man accused of pulling knife on WRTA driver

A Struthers man is in jail after police say he pulled a knife on a WRTA driver during a dispute over bus fare.

Michael Borgman, 43, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Wednesday on a charge of felonious assault after being arrested at the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus station on West Federal Street.

According to the police report, Borgman pulled a pocket knife during an argument with a bus driver.

The report did not detail the nature of the dispute, other than to say it was over bus fare.

A security guard tried to restrain Borgman while a passenger jumped in to help the guard.

During the scuffle, the passenger was cut on the hand.

When police arrived, Borgman was already in handcuffs.

Officers found that there was a previous warrant for Borgman's arrest for failing to obey a court order.

The passenger who intervened refused medical treatment for his wounded hand.