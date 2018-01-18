More Sunshine Friday; Milder Weekend

After a sunny Thursday, more sunshine is in the forecast for the end of the work week. Temperatures will start in the teens but end up in the mid 30s on Friday. Friday night will not be as cold as recent nights.

The start of the weekend will be pleasant with increasing afternoon clouds and mild (for January) temperatures. Saturday looks like the better half of the weekend; the forecast for Sunday features a good chance for a bit of rain or drizzle. Rain showers will also visit the Valley later Monday into Monday night.

Dry weather and afternoon temperatures above freezing over the next couple of days=good car wash weather. A bit of rain or drizzle Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kG8peNiXgc — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) January 18, 2018

The weekend forecast. A milder weekend but clouds will win out by Saturday afternoon. A bit of damp weather expected Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zHggetaRkJ — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) January 18, 2018

While the middle of next week will be cooler than Monday, the kind of harsh cold the region has had lately is not expected to return anytime soon.