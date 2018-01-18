More Sunshine Friday; Milder Weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

More Sunshine Friday; Milder Weekend

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
After a sunny Thursday, more sunshine is in the forecast for the end of the work week. Temperatures will start in the teens but end up in the mid 30s on Friday. Friday night will not be as cold as recent nights. 

The start of the weekend will be pleasant with increasing afternoon clouds and mild (for January) temperatures. Saturday looks like the better half of the weekend; the forecast for Sunday features a good chance for a bit of rain or drizzle. Rain showers will also visit the Valley later Monday into Monday night. 

While the middle of next week will be cooler than Monday, the kind of harsh cold the region has had lately is not expected to return anytime soon. 

